Spain's cash buffer swells to 37 bln euros in Sept

MADRID, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s liquidity buffer sharply increased in September, Bank of Spain figures showed on Thursday, easing pressure on the euro zone’s fourth largest economy as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ponders whether to request a sovereign bail-out.

The country’s cash buffer stood at 37 billion euros ($48 billion) in September, after dwindling to 19 billion euros in August, following a traditional September rebound in liquidity.

Liquidity is one of many factors that could lead Spain to seek aid from the European rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, which would trigger bond buying by the central bank to keep borrowing costs stable.

Spain had a refinancing hump of 29.5 billion euros at the end of October. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in October he was very comfortable with these debt repayments.

The central government is already 95 percent funded for 2012 and will begin pre-funding 2013 in bond sales this year.

Spain must raise 207 billion euros in debt next year, plus an additional possible 20 billion euros to cover the financing needs of the 17 self-governing regions.

The yield on Spain’s benchmark 10-year bond is around 5.6 percent, down from above 7 percent in July which was the level at which Ireland and Portugal sought international rescues. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Michael Roddy)