a year ago
REFILE-Spanish competition watchdog probes FedEx, UPS, DHL, Royal Mail
August 5, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Spanish competition watchdog probes FedEx, UPS, DHL, Royal Mail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to drop extraneous word from headline)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog said it was investigating logistics companies including United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp, Deutsche Post's DHL Group and Britain's Royal Mail Plc for possible anti-competitive practices.

The investigation, which is looking into practices that include forging pacts to not poach each others' clients, could last 18 months and end in fines, the National Commission Markets and Competition (CNMC) said in a statement on Friday.

The CNMC said its investigation was directed at the Spanish units of the international logistics companies.

Royal Mail said in a statement that its GLS unit was under investigation, but did not elaborate on the allegations.

FedEx said in an emailed statement that it has been notified by Spanish authorities of the investigation, but did not provide details.

A UPS spokeswoman said the company was aware of the investigation but had no comment. Reuters was not immediately able to reach a Deutsche Post representative for comment, while DHL did not immediately respond to an emailed request.

Royal Mail said it did not expect any fine to be material, based on the allegations and GLS's annual turnover.

"We have completed a compliance review of the GLS Group and we are not aware of any other matter which could be the subject of any other investigation by a relevant competition law authority," Royal Mail said.

Royal Mail agreed with the French competition authority in December to pay 40.2 million pounds (then $60.9 million) to settle a breach of antitrust laws by its French unit. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru and Sarah White in Madrid; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

