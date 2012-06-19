FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY- Spain to July 19
SPAIN
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 19, 2012 / 7:37 AM / 5 years ago

DIARY- Spain to July 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - All times are provisional and in
GMT. This diary is updated every day. For a list of Spanish
corporate events, click on.

    ECONOMIC INDICATOR                                          
  
    DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD   F/CAST   PRIOR
    19/06 0700/0900 Industry orders         Apr 
    19/06 0700/0900 Industry turnover       Apr 
    19/06 0700/0900 Services turnover       Apr 
    20/06           Trade balance mm        Apr
    27/06 0700/0900 Retail Sales yy         May            -9.8%
    28/06 0700/0900 HICP Flash yy           Jun             1.9%
    29/06 0800/1000 Curent account balance  Apr           -3.20b
    02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI       Jun             42.0
    03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm   Jun 
    03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy   Jun 
    04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices    May 
    04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI            Jun             41.8
    06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output       May            -8.3%
    13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm                  Jun 
    13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy                  Jun 
    13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm                 Jun 
    13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy                 Jun
    16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders         May 
    16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover       May 
    16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover       May
    17/07           Trade balance mm        May
    ------------------------------------------------------------
       
    DIARY - Government Debt Auctions
    Date  Event
    ------------------------------------------------------
    19/06 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
    21/06 Bond auction.
    26/06 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills.
    05/07 Bond auction.
    17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
    19/07 Auction of Bonds.     
    
    GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 
    MADRID- 21st ACI Europe Annual Assembly, Conference &
    Exhibition (to June 22)-
    
    MONDAY, JUNE 25
    SANTANDER- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, and
    chairman of Spanish bank BBVA, Francisco González,
    to speak at Universidad Menéndez Pelayo.
    
    THURSDAY, JUNE 26
    SANTANDER- Vice-President of the European Commission and
    Competition Commissioner, Joaquín Almunia, to give a speech
    at Universidad Menéndez Pelayo.
    
    MONDAY, JULY 2
    MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak
    at Desayunos Europa Press.
    SATURDAY, JULY 7 
    PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin)
    (to July 14)- 
    SUNDAY, JULY 8 
    MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July
    12)-
    
    TUESDAY, JULY 10
    BARCELONA, Spain - IAAF World Junior Championships (to July
    15).-

    -----------------------------------------------------------
    
   NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean 
that Reuters will file a story based on the event.
 
   Reuters is also publishing a new Western European company 
diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences 
and analyst meetings.  Click on or type in the code
and hit F9.

