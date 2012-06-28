DIARY- Spain to July 29

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - All times are provisional and in GMT. This diary is updated every day. For a list of Spanish corporate events, click on. ECONOMIC INDICATOR DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR 28/06 0700/0900 HICP Flash yy Jun 2.0% 1.9% 29/06 0800/1000 Curent account balance Apr -3.20b 02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI Jun 42.3 42.0 03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm Jun 03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy Jun 04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices May 04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI Jun 41.8 41.8 06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output May 8.5% -8.3% 13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm Jun -0.1% 13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy Jun 1.9% 13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm Jun -0.2% 13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy Jun 1,8% 16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders May 16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover May 16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover May 17/07 Trade balance mm May 27/07 0700/0900 Unemployment Srvy Q2 ------------------------------------------------------------ DIARY - Government Debt Auctions Date Event ------------------------------------------------------ 05/07 Bond auction. 17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills. 19/07 Auction of Bonds. 24/07 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills. GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS ----------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 2 MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak at Desayunos Europa Press. SATURDAY, JULY 7 PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin) (to July 14)- SUNDAY, JULY 8 MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July 12)- ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. Reuters is also publishing a new Western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analyst meetings. Click on or type in the code and hit F9.