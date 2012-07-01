FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY- Spain to July 30
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 1, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY- Spain to July 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - All times are provisional and in
GMT. This diary is updated every day. For a list of Spanish
corporate events, click on.

    ECONOMIC INDICATOR                                          
  
    DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD   F/CAST   PRIOR
    02/07 0713/0913 Manufacturing PMI       Jun     41.5    42.0
    03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless mm   Jun 
    03/07 0700/0900 Registered jobless yy   Jun 
    04/07 0700/0900 Import/export prices    May 
    04/07 0713/0913 Services PMI            Jun     41.5    41.8
    06/07 0700/0900 Industrial output       May     8.5%   -8.3%
    13/07 0700/0900 CPI mm                  Jun            -0.1%
    13/07 0700/0900 CPI yy                  Jun             1.9%
    13/07 0700/0900 HICP mm                 Jun            -0.2%
    13/07 0700/0900 HICP yy                 Jun             1,8%
    16/07 0700/0900 Industry orders         May 
    16/07 0700/0900 Industry turnover       May 
    16/07 0700/0900 Services turnover       May
    17/07           Trade balance mm        May
    27/07 0700/0900 Unemployment Srvy        Q2
    ------------------------------------------------------------
       
    DIARY - Government Debt Auctions
    Date  Event
    ------------------------------------------------------
    05/07 Bond auction.
    17/07 Spain to auction 12- and 18-month bills.
    19/07 Auction of Bonds.
    24/07 Spain to auction 3- and 6-month bills.
    
    GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    MONDAY, JULY 2
    MADRID- Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, to speak
    at Desayunos Europa Press.
    
    MADRID- 1045GMT - Algerian oil advisor, Ali Hached, talks in
    Madrid.
    
    SATURDAY, JULY 7 
    PAMPLONA, Spain- Annual bull-running festival (San Fermin)
    (to July 14)- 
    SUNDAY, JULY 8 
    MADRID- XXII World Congress of Political Science (to July
    12)-
   
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    
   NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean 
that Reuters will file a story based on the event.
 
   Reuters is also publishing a new Western European company 
diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences 
and analyst meetings.  Click on or type in the code
and hit F9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
