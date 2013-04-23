Spain Lottery eyes 4.5 bln euro bond, or bridge loans - source

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned Lottery is eyeing raising up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in a bond or seeking bridge loans before going to capital markets, a source at the economy ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, as the lottery is known, will move forward with the issue after it finalises a 1.5 billion euros syndicated loan for which it has received offers of 4.3 billion euros, the source said. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)