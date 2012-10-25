RLPC-Banks seek changes to 6 bln euro loan for Spain's lottery

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Banks are asking for changes to the proposed structure and terms of a 6 billion euro loan for Spain’s national lottery, which forms part of an 18 billion euro government aid fund for the country’s cash-strapped regions, bankers said on Thursday.

The 6 billion euro loan for Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE) will part-finance the regional fund, along with an 8 billion euro private placement provided by Spanish banks in mid-October and a 4 billion euro payout from the Spanish Treasury.

Eight Spanish regions have already been forced to apply to the government for help in repaying debt and financing their deficits after worries about Spain’s finances effectively shut them out of markets.

Advisor Rothschild asked international and Spanish banks to give feedback on the 6 billion euro loan, which was structured as a five-year loan with a two-year grace period before repayments begin.

The company’s Spanish risk profile, as well as its lack of international business and limited ancillary business opportunities, mean banks would prefer to give a short-term bridge loan which can be refinanced in the bond market.

“International banks want to see particular structures in place with bridge loans to capital markets issues,” a head of loan syndicate said.

“This is a name with capacity for the bond market, and that’s what international banks feel that it (Loterias) should be doing,” he added.

The deadline for banks’ responses to the proposed loan structure was extended until October 26. If banks get the concessions they are seeking, they are likely to support the deal, bankers said, contradicting press reports that the deal could be postponed due to tepid bank interest.

“Banks are positive around the deal, it’s a question of the final structure and if that fits with what Loterias wants. I am confident that if the company gets the structure right, it can raise what it wants,” the syndicate head said.