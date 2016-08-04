FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish retailer Mango to open megastore in Cuba
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Spanish retailer Mango to open megastore in Cuba

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion group Mango is set to open its first megastore in Cuba before the end of the year after a recent thaw in the country's diplomatic relations with the United States, a source close to the company said.

Mango's sales grew by 15.3 percent in 2015, the Barcelona-based unlisted company reported in May, driven by a focus on opening megastores internationally. Its megastores range in size from 800 to 3,000 square metres.

The brand, a rival of Spanish Inditex-owned label Zara, opened 63 megastores in 2015 and plans to have opened 45 more before the end of 2016.

The new Cuban store will be in Manzana de Gomez, a shopping centre situated in Havana's historical centre. Mango already operated a smaller franchise in the city, which opened 20 years ago.

Spanish companies from ferry operators to hotels are among foreign players rushing to invest in the Caribbean island following a detente between Havana and Washington in December 2015 after decades of hostility. (Reporting by Catherine Bennett, Editing by Sarah White and Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.