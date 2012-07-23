FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LCH.Clearnet SA ups margin calls on Spain, Italy debt
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

LCH.Clearnet SA ups margin calls on Spain, Italy debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using Spanish and Italian bonds to raise funds via its repo service following a recent surge in the country’s bond yields, the company said on Monday.

The clearer said it would raise the initial margin on seven- to 30-year Spanish debt with effect from close of business on July 24. The largest move was in the 15- to 30-year maturity sector where the charge rose to 20 percent from 17.9 percent previously, according to a notice on its website.

For Italy, it would raise the initial margin on two- to 3.25-year, seven- to 10-year, and 15- to 30-year bonds.

The increase in margins makes it less attractive to hold Spain and Italy’s debt and piles pressure on the two countries banks who have been using the bonds as collateral to raise funds.

The clearer last raised its margin call on Spanish debt in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
