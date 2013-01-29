FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol will like approve on Wednesday the sale of liquified natural gas assets to Shell, reported newspaper Cinco Dias, citing sources close to the deal.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica has asked its banks to extend the maturity of 1.25 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of an existing 2 billion euro loan that expires in July 2016, banking sources told Thomson Reuters syndicated loans news service RLPC on Monday.

IBERDROLA

Spanish lender Kutxabank said on Monday its stake in utility Iberdrola fell from 5 percent to 4.9 percent, after it opted to claim dividends in cash instead of in shares. Iberdrola’s payment of scrip dividends in shares to other investors diluted Kutxabank’s stake.

