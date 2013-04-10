Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, April 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms group Telefonica is looking to possibly list its Colombian business to raise funds to cut its debt, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. It said the operation was at a very early stage and dependent on market conditions. VUELING, IAG The board of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling on Tuesday unanimously recommended shareholders accept an improved takeover offer of 9.25 euros per share from International Airline Group.

LA CAIXA Spanish banking group La Caixa, which controls Caixabank, is looking to sell a package of 12,000 properties for more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), in what would be a rare large scale disposal of housing assets held by lenders, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

JAZZTEL Spanish telecoms group Jazztel will be included in the Ibex-35 index tracking the country’s 35 biggest companies, from April 23. Bailed-out lender Bankia has been dropped.