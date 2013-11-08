Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, IAG, FCC Spanish telecoms group Telefonica, infrastructure company FCC and International Airlines Group, the owner of Spain’s Iberia airline and the UK’s British Airways, all report 2013 nine-month earnings on Friday.

GAMESA Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa late on Thursday posted a 31 million euro ($41.49 million) profit in the year to September, after making losses in the same period a year ago, though revenues fell as sales in the United States slowed. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU