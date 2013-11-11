Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: GRIFOLS Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols has agreed to acquire the blood transfusion diagnostics unit of Switzeland’s Novartis for $1.675 billion, the companies said on Monday.

SPANISH BANKS Spain’s Liberbank and nationalised Bankia are close to selling off portfolios of non-performing loans, collectively worth 1.7 billion euros ($2.27 billion), Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.

