Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
November 11, 2013 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: GRIFOLS Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols has agreed to acquire the blood transfusion diagnostics unit of Switzeland’s Novartis for $1.675 billion, the companies said on Monday.

SPANISH BANKS Spain’s Liberbank and nationalised Bankia are close to selling off portfolios of non-performing loans, collectively worth 1.7 billion euros ($2.27 billion), Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7491 euros)

