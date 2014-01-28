FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
January 28, 2014

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: TELECOMS

Vodafone has hired Morgan Stanley to advise it on a possible purchase of a stake in Spanish cable operator Ono, Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the talks. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

