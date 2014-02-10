Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

A report valuing the property owned by Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb will be completed by the end of the month, Expansion reported on Monday, citing sources close to lawyers Clifford Chance.

ONO (IPO-ONO.MC) Britain’s Vodafone VOD.L has made a formal bid for ONO which will be studied at the cable firm’s next board meeting on Febuary 11, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.

SACYR The companies working to widen the Panama Canal - including Spain’s Sacyr - and the waterway’s administrator on Friday each made new proposals aimed at reviving the multibillion dollar project, after talks broke down this week amid a cost spat and work ground to a halt. The administrator will take action to restart work if a deal is not reache within 15 days, Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing sources at the administrator.

REPSOL The Spanish oil major is negotiating contracts with Deutsche Bank and other investment banks to cover the bonds it is to receive from Argentina as part of the YPF compensation settlement, Expansion reported on Monday, citing financial sources.