Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 29, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA Spain’s Telefonica said on Friday it expected synergies of at least 4.7 billion euros (6.2 billion US dollar) from the purchase of Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT. Vivendi on Thursday picked Telefonica for exclusive talks over the sale of GVT.

SPAIN ECONOMY Spanish retail sales data due for July.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (1 US dollar = 0.7591 euro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
