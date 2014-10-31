Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POPULAR, BME Spanish bank Popular and stock markets group BME are set to publish earnings for the first nine months of the year.

FERROVIAL Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial late on Thursday said its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 11 percent to 701 million euros (884 million US dollar) in the first nine months of the year, compared to 2013.

INDRA Spanish technology firm Indra late on Thursday reported flat Ebita from a year ago in the first nine months of the year, at 140 million euros, below forecasts in a Reuters poll.

