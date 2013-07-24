FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
July 24, 2013 / 4:00 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

The Spanish utility is reporting first half results on Wednesday, when it is expected to post a 1.5 percent fall in core profit compared to a year ago, according to a poll of 12 analysts.

CEMENTOS PORTLAND, MEDIASET SPAIN

Cement producer Cementos Portland and media group Mediaset Espana are both due to release earnings for the first half of 2013 on Wednesday.

GAMESA

The wind turbine maker on Tuesday evening posted a 26 percent fall in first half revenues. It said that net profit in the period had reached 22 million euros. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

