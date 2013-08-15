FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
August 15, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CODERE

Spanish gambling group Codere said on Wednesday evening it had decided not to meet a coupon payment on its dollar bond on August 15. It has a 30 day grace period in which to make a payment. The company has been in restructuring talks over around 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) worth of bonds. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7555 euros) ($1 = 0.7538 euros)

