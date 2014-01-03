Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CODERE Spanish gaming group Codere said on Thursday it was seeking protection from creditors and starting talks to avoid bankruptcy, after struggling to keep up with debt payments in recent months because of higher tax bills and other costs.

SACYR, SALINI IMPREGILO

The president of Panama said on Thursday he would go to Spain and Italy to pressure companies to honour contracts to expand his country’s canal after a European building consortium behind the project threatened to suspend work because of a row over costs.

For more please click

El Pais reported separately that Sacyr has a 48 percent share in a 300 million euro insurance contract on the Panama contract indirectly backed by state insurance company Cesce and that Sacyr.

El Pais also reported that Sacyr has accounted as revenues the cost overshoot it is demanding from Panama, and has recognised as much when asked by the stock market commision CNMV.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU