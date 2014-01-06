FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 6, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia , and had no details of such a deal. SACYR, SALINI IMPREGILO A Spanish government team will meet officials in Panama on Monday to try and end a cost dispute between a consortium expanding the Panama Canal, led by Sacyr, and the waterway’s operator. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

