Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
March 4, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VUELING

Budget airline Vueling, part of the International Airlines Group, is expanding its business in Italy to compete with Alitalia and Ryanair and with the aim of increasing its seat capacity by 30 percent this year, Expansion reported on Tuedsay, citing unnamed sources close to the company.

BANKIA

Financier George Soros was one of the investors in bailed-out lender Bankia, after the Spanish government began selling down its stake, a source familiar with the process said.

Other major investors also included asset managers such as UK-based Schroders and Henderson Global Investors, and Mainfirst Asset Management and Capital World Investors from the United States.

