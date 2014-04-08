FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
April 8, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DEOLEO

Spanish Treasury Ministry said on Monday the government would be interested in acquiring a minority stake in the olive oil giant

EDREAMS ODIGEO

The Spanish travel firm is due to start trading at 1000 GMT on the Madrid stock exchange.

COLONIAL

The builder is due to hold a shareholder meeting on Tuesday to approve a fresh recapitalisation.

ENERGY COMPANIES

Spain’s cuts in subsidies for renewable energy will hit company revenues by about 1.7 billion euros this year, the regulator, the CNMC said on Monday

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
