Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

HISPANIA Listed real estate investment vehicle Hispania said on Wednesday it had made its first purchase, after buying the Hotel Guadalmina hotel complex in Marbella, southern Spain, for 21.5 million euros ($29.72 million) including debt.

DEOLEO Top stakeholders in Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo - banks Unicaja, Caixabank and Kutxabank - have begun negotiations over an investor pact with British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, whose takeover bid for the group was accepted by the board last week, El Pais newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

ABENGOA Spanish energy company Abengoa plans to exclude its Class B shares, which do not carry voting rights, from trading in Spain, El Confidencial reported on Wednesday without citing sources. The shares would as a result only trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange, where they are also listed.

NHH Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles said late on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo to take over its shares in NH Italy, in exchange for raising Intesa’s stake in the NH Hoteles parent group to 16 percent from 4.5 percent.

The transaction values Intesa’s stake in NH Hoteles at around 200 million euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7234 euros)