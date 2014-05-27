FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

In the last few days the bailed-out lender began trying to sell property assets that it did not hand into Spain’s bad bank Sareb, Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources. PwC and N+1 are advising it on the sale of 430 million euros of property loans and assets and 20 stakes in developers building social housing.

FCC

The Spanish construction and services group has presented a non-binding offer for the state waste management company in Portugal Empresa Geral do Fomento (EGF), valued at 250 million euros, reported financial daily Expansion on Tuesday, citing sources close to the company.

BANCO POPULAR

The Spanish bank could team up with shareholder Credit Mutuel to help it make offers to buy the Spanish business of Citibank and CatalunyaCaixa, financial daily El Economista reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the processes. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com)

