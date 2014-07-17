FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
July 17, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: EROSKI The unlisted supermarket chain will restructure 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of debt after a year of negotiations with creditor banks, Expansion reported.

GOWEX Three investment funds run by Santander and four run by Bankinter have valued their shares in troubled technology company Gowex at zero, El Pais reported.

TELEFONICA Telefonica will sell 750 million euros in bonds that convert to Telecom Italia shares, it said on Wednesday, effectively loosening its grip as largest shareholder.

CATALUNYA BANC Blackstone has won an auction for a portfolio of home loans belonging to Spain’s bailed-out Catalunya Banc, which is being prepared for a sale, three people familiar with the process said on Wednesday.

The state has limited its input into the sale at 600 million euros, El Pais said on Thursday. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7396 Euros)

