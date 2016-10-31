* Focus on minority government's ability to implement reforms

* Budget for 2017 and cutting the deficit the key challenges

* Gap between Spanish and Italian yields hits two-year high

* Spanish stocks, bond yields fall in line with rest of Europe (Changes slug to SPAIN-MARKETS, adds comment, background, updates prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 31 Spain finally has a government for the first time since December 2015 but that was not enough on Monday to dispel investor concerns over the country's ability to implement reforms and rein in a burgeoning deficit.

Spain ended 10 months of political gridlock on Saturday when lawmakers agreed to grant conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a second term as prime minister.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond saw its yield drop slightly in line with most other euro zone government bonds on Monday, while the country's benchmark IBEX stock index tracked a weak open across major European stocks.

This is partly because the move was broadly priced into the market and also because the market believes the minority government could find it challenging to get key reforms through.

"Now that they have a government the next question is how effective it will be. It is still a minority government - they will have difficulty pushing through budgets and reforms," said Benjamin Schroeder, rates strategist at ING.

"The PSOE has abstained from voting against Rajoy but the question is how much they will support the government going forward," he said.

PSOE, the opposition Socialist party, made it possible for Rajoy to win a parliamentary confidence vote after it lifted its veto on his second term and abstained.

The passing of the budget is key for Spain as it needs to tackle its excessive spending to meet European Union deficit limits.

The Bank of Spain forecast in September that the deficit would end 2016 at 4.9 percent of output, very close to the 5.1 percent deficit of 2015 and above the 4.6 percent set by the Commission.

Rabobank strategists believe that if legislation proves hard to get through, Rajoy may call new elections to strengthen his hand, though he would need polls to shift more in his favour before doing so.

His People's Party achieved victory on Saturday with 170 votes of the 350-seat parliament in favour, 111 against and 68 abstentions from the PSOE.

"The popularity of the PP is worth keeping an eye on, though as a surge towards the 176 mark would be a good indicator that increased political stability is on the way," the Rabobank strategists said in a note.

Though Spanish government bonds fell only marginally to 1.22 percent on Monday, the gap between Spanish and Italian yields hit a two-year high of 38 basis points.

The difference in borrowing costs between the two similarly-rated countries is often seen as a barometer of political risk, so is likely pointing towards a greater divergence in investor concern about the two countries, Schroeder said.

Spain's IBEX share index was last down 0.6 percent, with shares in Bankia, BBVA and Banco Santander flat to 0.2 percent down on the day.

The index is down about 4 percent this year, slightly outperforming the 7 percent decline for Europe's STOXX 600, suggesting investors have largely shrugged off worries that political uncertainty would hurt prospects for Spanish firms. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Mark Heinrich)