Spanish retailer Mercadona to open more stores as sales rise

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - Family-owned Spanish discount food retailer Mercadona, one of the country’s biggest employers, said on Thursday it would open more stores this year after profits rose 12 percent in 2015 to 611 million euros ($666 million).

The company has been opening stores at a rate of around 60 a year and it said would do the same again this year. It has around a 22 percent share of Spain’s food retail market, making it the biggest player.

Mercadona said its push into the Basque Country region in 2015 as well as lower oil prices and efficiency gains had helped profits and sales, which grew 3 percent to 20.8 billion euros.

Sales grew 0.5 percent, however, when adjusted to take into account store openings. It added 53 stores on a net basis last year, while increasing staff by 1,000 people to 75,000.

Supermarkets big and small in Spain had to cope with depressed demand and weak margins during the country’s long recession. This has created pressure to consolidate and many smaller firms could be swallowed up in a wave of mergers.

Discount stores did well during the crisis, and some, like rival Dia, are now in expansion mode, buying more stores, refurbishing others and expanding into fresh produce or clothes. But Mercadona has not made acquisitions and has stuck to its strategy of organic growth.

France’s Carrefour is also expanding in Spain, and the supermarket chain said earlier this week it was buying 36 hypermarkets from domestic player Eroski Group. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman)