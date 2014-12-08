FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain abandons sea search for more than 20 migrants
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 8, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Spain abandons sea search for more than 20 migrants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Spanish rescue teams said they had called off their search for more than 20 migrants who fell off their boat into the Mediterranean on Friday.

Around 30 others, including a pregnant woman and eight children, were rescued after the vessel got into trouble south of Almeria, and emergency crews carried on looking for the missing until Sunday night, officials said.

“We took the decision (to call the search off) after three very intensive days of searching without finding anyone,” a source at the rescue services said.

The migrants, travelling from Morocco, went overboard after the vessel’s engine cut out, a Red Cross volunteer told newspaper El Pais on Sunday.

“The immigrants say there were big waves, the engine cut out, and people started getting restless, and that, as fights broke out, they fell into the water,” the volunteer said.

Tens of thousands of migrants make the dangerous journey from North Africa to Europe every year, often in crowded, unseaworthy boats. Hundreds die in the attempt. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, additional reporting by Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.