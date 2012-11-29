FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish eviction moratorium weakens banks' financial position-Moody's
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Spanish eviction moratorium weakens banks' financial position-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s eviction moratorium weakens Spanish banks’ financial position, although it will have little impact on the residential mortgage-backed securities market, ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

The law, passed this month by the Spanish government allows a two-year moratorium on evictions in specific cases.

“The Decree slightly weakens the creditor’s financial position in the Spanish mortgage market and is an initial sign of the potential modification of the full recourse nature of Spanish mortgages,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“The Decree will reduce the level of recoveries expected through November 2014 and increase the time delay before the creditor can materialise recoveries following the sale of the repossessed property,” it also said.

“The overall credit implications for Spanish RMBS deals will be marginally negative given that current recovery levels observed in Spanish securitisation deals are already very low,” it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.