Spain's NCG Banco faces 1 bln eur of uncovered losses -source
December 19, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's NCG Banco faces 1 bln eur of uncovered losses -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s nationalised NCG Banco, set to be taken over by Venezuela’s Banesco, faces potential losses of 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) that are not covered by provisions, a source at bank restructuring fund FROB said on Thursday.

Bidders for NCG had analysed the amount of loans and other assets at the bank that could go sour and not be repaid, or lose their value.

Banesco, which won the bid for NCG on Wednesday, was one of the only suitors that did not ask the government for extra state aid to cover potential losses.

