Spain aims to close sale of nationalised NCG bank by year-end
December 4, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Spain aims to close sale of nationalised NCG bank by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A sale of nationalised Spanish bank NCG Banco, a former savings bank based in the north-western region of Galicia, should be wrapped up by the end of the year, the head of Spain’s bank restructuring fund Fernando Restoy said on Wednesday.

The government has said there has been plenty of interest in acquiring NCG Banco, one of three banks still controlled by the state following a European bailout of the country’s financial sector last year.

Spain’s three largest banks Santander, BBVA and Caixabank have all said they would study making an offer for the bank.

The restructuring fund, FROB, has said bidders have until Dec. 13 to present binding offers.

NCG Banco took 9 billion euros ($12.23 billion) in rescue funds from Spain and Europe and returned to profit in the year to September.

But deposits fell nearly 3 percent compared with the same period in 2012, and its non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit reached 16.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
