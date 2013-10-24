FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's NH Hotels says to issue up to 500 mln euros in bonds
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 4:33 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's NH Hotels says to issue up to 500 mln euros in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s NH Hotels said on Thursday it planned to issue up to 275 million euros ($380 million) in a 2018 convertible bond and 225 million euros in a 2019 senior bond, with the senior bond being contingent on the first.

In a statement to the securities regulator, the company said that it would use the proceeds from the bonds along with a 200 million euros credit line announced earlier this week, to pay off its syndicated debt and financial obligations.

NH Hoteles is restructuring its debt, which totaled 686 million euros as of the end of June.

$1 = 0.7245 euros Reporting by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.