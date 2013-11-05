China's NHA Group to take additional 4 pct stake in Spain's NH Hotels

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group, parent company of China’s No. 4 airline Hianan Airlines has agreed to buy an additional 4 percent stake in Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles, HNA said in a statement to the Spanish securities regulator CNMV.

HNA, which already owns 20 percent of NH, said it signed an agreement with Pontegadea Inversiones, an investment vehicle of Amancio Ortega, founder and president of Spanish textile giant and Zara owner Inditex. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Fiona ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)