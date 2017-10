MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s 1,000 megawatt Asco I nuclear power station had reduced output and was working at 67 pct of capacity on Monday to allow maintenance work on a condenser and water pump, the operating company said.

Spain’s other seven nuclear power plants were working normally, data from the CSN nuclear watchdog showed. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Edited by Fiona Ortiz)