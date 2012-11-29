FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sale of Spain's CatalunyaCaixa seen in early 2013-econ min
November 29, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Sale of Spain's CatalunyaCaixa seen in early 2013-econ min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister said on Thursday that the sale of one of its nationalised lenders, CatalunyaCaixa, is expected to be completed in the first months of 2013.

Luis de Guindos told a news conference that the sale would get done once the bank received a capital injection. The lender is among several Spanish banks set to get European aid.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria told the same news conference in Madrid that it was important that activating the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme remained an option.

He said it was the certainty of that support which was key for Spain, while the actual timing of any potential aid was secondary.

