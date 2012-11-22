Spain says to raise pensions in line with current legislation

MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s head of social security said on Thursday the government planned to raise pensions in line with current legislation which states retirement payments must increased at the same rate as inflation each year.

“Pensions will be raised in line with criteria currently in force,” Social Security Secretary Tomas Burgos said in the Parliament’s upper house.

The government, which has already promised to raise pensions by at least one percent for 2013, has previously said it will decide whether to hike further, and in line with consumer prices, once November inflation data is published.