#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Spain regulator suspends trading in Pescanova shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator suspended trading in fishing firm Pescanova’s shares on Friday after the company failed to release results before an end of February deadline.

Pescanova said in a statement it had not posted results because it was waiting to close a deal to sell part of its salmon farming business.

The company, based in the northern city of Pontevedra, said if the deal did not go ahead it would instead have to restructure its debt and asked the regulator to consider suspending trading in its shares.

Pescanova was not immediately available for further comment.

The company’s share price has dropped 26 percent over the last year. It closed at 17.40 euros ($22.75) on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane. Editing by Jane Merriman)

