FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain's Socialists say will not approve budget proposed by new Rajoy-led government
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

Spain's Socialists say will not approve budget proposed by new Rajoy-led government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Socialists will not approve a 2017 budget proposed by an incoming minority-government led by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the party's interim head said on Tuesday.

The new government, which is expected to be formed by Sunday after a confidence vote in which the Socialists have agreed to abstain, must find at least 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion) worth of cuts or revenues to meet its 2017 EU deficit target.

"In no event do we plan on giving stability to Rajoy's government or approving its budgets," Javier Fernandez told reporters. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Tomas Cobos; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.