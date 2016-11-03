FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Spain's Rajoy refreshes cabinet for new era of minority government
November 3, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

Spain's Rajoy refreshes cabinet for new era of minority government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refreshed his cabinet for a new era of minority government on Thursday, bringing in six new faces and handing an expanded role to Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who has a key budget-coordinating role with Brussels.

The new, younger 13-member cabinet includes five women and gives a new role to Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, who will take charge of relations with Spain's autonomous regions at a time when the wealthy northeastern Catalonia region plans an independence referendum.

The Conservative Rajoy won a parliamentary confidence vote on Saturday, taking power after two indecisive elections that led to 10 months of political paralysis. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
