Spain's Rajoy says still unclear whether spending cuts needed in 2017

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told parliament on Thursday that it was still unclear whether the country would have to make spending cuts to reach its deficit targets next year, as it depended on how tax revenues performed.

Spain needs to shrink its public deficit to 3.1 percent of output in 2017 from an expected 4.6 percent this year, according to targets agreed with Brussels, but based on its budget plan so far it is expected to miss next year's goal.

It would need either 5 billion euros ($5.46 billion) in extra revenues or spending cuts to reach the target, according to its latest budget plan, which Rajoy wants to amend after he is confirmed as expected as Prime Minister this weekend.

Those budget talks could be a first point of friction with opposition parties for Rajoy's minority government, as other parties are likely to oppose cuts.

"I'm not in a position to say whether or not we are going to have to adopt corrective measures ... we'll have to wait until the end of 2016 and see if the favourable trend which we are now seeing in revenues continues," Rajoy told lawmakers. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Inmaculada Sanz, Editing by Jesus Aguado)