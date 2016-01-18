FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy says has not talked to Socialists on gov't formation
#Energy
January 18, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Rajoy says has not talked to Socialists on gov't formation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he has not talked to the traditional opposition, the Socialists, on possible pacts to form a government after the inconclusive election in December as they have not wanted to talk to him.

“If the PSOE (Socialists) don’t want to negotiate with us, it’s very difficult to negotiate,” Rajoy said during a radio interview on Monday.

Spain is still to form a government following the Dec. 20 election after no single party won a majority, though stark ideologically differences between the four main contenders suggests the country will have to return to the polls.

Rajoy also said he doesn’t plan to change the government’s 2016 economic forecasts due to political uncertainties in Spain or global economic uncertainties such as the price of oil. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)

