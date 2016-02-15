Spain sets confidence vote debate on forming a government March 2

MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s lower house of Parliament will begin the debate for its first confidence vote on the country’s new prime minister March 2, the speaker of the lower house Patxi Lopez said on Monday.

Leader of the Soclialist Party Pedro Sanchez has said he is working to reach an agreement over a coalition and would seek the vote.

If Sanchez loses, other party candidates would have two more months to form an alternative majority before a new election would be called. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)