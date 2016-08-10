FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spain's Ciudadanos say acting PM Rajoy to consider conditions for support
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Spain's Ciudadanos say acting PM Rajoy to consider conditions for support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos party said on Wednesday that acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy would hold a party vote in the "next few days" on a reform pact in exchange for their support to form a government.

Ciudadanos' leader, Albert Rivera, said on Tuesday his party could back Rajoy's People's Party (PP) in a vote on forming a government if the two sides can first agree on six political reform measures.

After two inconclusive elections in December and June, Rajoy's People's Party (PP) is well short of a parliamentary majority despite winning the most votes, and has so far struggled to win backing from rivals to form a new government.

Even with the support of Ciudadanos, Rajoy would still be short of a majority in parliament.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
