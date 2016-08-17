FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spain's acting PM Rajoy to negotiate with Ciudadanos
August 17, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Spain's acting PM Rajoy to negotiate with Ciudadanos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy got the green light from his conservative People's Party (PP) to negotiate with centrist rival Ciudadanos with the aim of forming a government, he said on Wednesday.

PP leaders met on Wednesday to discuss a six-point package of political reforms that Ciudadanos had set as a pre-condition of its support for Rajoy's bid for a second term.

"Spain needs a government right now," Rajoy told a press conference after the meeting.

Reporting by Blance Rodriguez, editing by Axel Bugge

