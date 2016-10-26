FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain's Rajoy says wants to tackle pensions, budget as PM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

Spain's Rajoy says wants to tackle pensions, budget as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish conservative leader Mariano Rajoy, who is expected to be confirmed as Prime Minister this coming weekend, said on Wednesday his minority government aimed to debate a new pensions pact with rival parties as soon as he takes office.

Rajoy, from the centre-right People's Party (PP), said tackling the sustainability of the pensions system would be one of his top priorities, alongside a new education pact and a reform of the regional financing system.

Spain is also under pressure to present a new budget plan for 2017 to Brussels in order to guarantee it can meet public deficit targets for next year, and Rajoy said his government planned to present a new public spending limit to parliament in the coming days.

Rajoy is still far from a majority in parliament and will need support from opposition parties to pass measures. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.