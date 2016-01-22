CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-In Spain, left-wing coalition comes closer as king ends talks

(Corrects date of election to December 20)

* King Felipe concludes round of political talks

* PM Rajoy seen losing first confidence vote within days

* Socialists and Podemos say will try to form government

* Ciudadanos party ready to abstain to avoid new elections

By Julien Toyer and Blanca Rodríguez

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Prospects of a left-wing coalition government in Spain came closer on Friday as the Socialists and anti-austerity Podemos agreed to seek a deal to break a two-month political deadlock caused by an inconclusive parliamentary election.

Such a combination remains uncertain but, after the leaders of both parties met King Felipe, it appeared far more likely than a centre-right/centre-left coalition proposed by acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who won the Dec. 20 ballot.

“Spain can’t afford to wait for Rajoy,” Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias told a news conference after the meeting. “We will talk of governments, teams and tasks (with the Socialists) and we will not debate with any red line”.

Rajoy, whose conservative PP party fell far short of an outright majority, is still expected to be invited to form a government by the king when they meet later on Friday.

But most parties have already said they would reject Rajoy in a vote by lawmakers that, whoever is put forward as candidate for prime minister, will trigger a two-month deadline for the formation of a government.

The ticking clock will also increase pressure on Sanchez, who would get the next shot as candidate, as a new national election would likely have to be held in May if he also failed to obtain a majority.

Sanchez reiterated the socialists would vote against Rajoy and said they would try to reach a deal with Podemos and other smaller groups to obtain a majority of “progressive forces”.

“We will wait for Mr Rajoy to present himself and if he fails, the socialist party will do what it needs to do to form a government of change,” Sanchez told a news conference.

“Socialist voters would not understand that Pablo Iglesias and I would not manage to find an understanding.”

STILL FRAGMENTED

In December’s election, the Socialists and Podemos won a combined 159 seats.

That would put their coalition some way short of a majority in the 350-seat legislature, meaning they would also need several smaller leftist parties to agree on a joint programme as well as backing from regional groups from the Basque Country and Catalonia.

A major sticking point so far has been Podemos’s promise to allow an independence referendum to go ahead in Catalonia, which the Socialist leader rejects.

But on Friday the two parties softened their respective stances on that issue and insisted they rather wanted to focus on economic and social questions, with Iglesias stopping short of calling again for a plebiscite.

December’s election resulted in a fragmentation of Spain’s political landscape unprecedented in the four decades since the country’s return of democracy.

The PP and the Socialists, who have alternated in power over the last 40 years, came first and second with greatly reduced support while Podemos and a second newcomer party, centrist Ciudadanos, attracted significant support underpinned by a new generation of voters disillusioned with the old elite.

If Sanchez fails to be voted in as prime minister, it is not clear yet whether Rajoy would try again or the parties would directly seek a new election within the following two months.

Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera said on Thursday his party was ready to abstain in favour of Rajoy or Sanchez to avoid a new election and provide institutional stability at a time when the Spanish economy - the European Union’s fifth-largest - is recovering from its worst crisis in decades.

But he criticised Podemos on Friday for calling on other parties to recognise that Spain is a state formed by several nations, including Catalonia, whose regional government favours secession, raising doubts about a potential abstention.

A majority of Spanish voters oppose holding another election and want parties to agree on a coalition government, a survey showed on Sunday. (Editing by Angus MacSwan and John Stonestreet)