FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's Rajoy to face confidence vote in week of Aug. 30
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Spain's Rajoy to face confidence vote in week of Aug. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Spain's lower house of parliament will begin to discuss acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid for a second term in office on Aug. 30, the house speaker said on Thursday, meaning he will likely face a confidence vote the following day.

The Spanish parliament usually stages a debate to invest a prime minister before holding a vote on their plan for a government the next day.

If the candidate fails to secure an absolute majority on the floor of the 350-seat lower house - at least 176 votes - then a second vote is held 48 hours later. At the second vote, the candidate only needs a simple majority of votes cast. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Catherine Bennett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.