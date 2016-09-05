FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's King Felipe to hold off on further round of political talks
September 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Spain's King Felipe to hold off on further round of political talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe, who acts as a formal broker between political parties, will not hold a fresh round of consultations with leaders for now after a failed attempt to form a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the leader of Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP) lost two parliamentary confidence votes last week in his bid for a second term, opening up a two-month countdown to form an administration.

After that point another election - Spain's third in a year - would have to be called. All political parties fell short of a majority in a June election, forcing them to try and come to terms.

"The king has told me that there will not be for now a new round of talks with parties," Ana Pastor, the speaker of Spain's lower house of parliament, told a news conference. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
