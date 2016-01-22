Spain's Rajoy says still candidate to be next prime minister

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday said he was still candidate to form the country’s next government although he was not in a position for now to seek the confidence of the parliament as he lacked support from other parties.

“I am still candidate but I can’t present myself now because I don’t have the support that is needed,” Rajoy told a news conference after meeting with King Felipe.

The monarch had earlier announced he would hold new talks with political parties next week. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)